Corte Suprema de EU apoya política migratoria de Biden

#OperationLoneStar continues to hold the line against Biden's border crisis.



◾️ Over 384,000 apprehensions

◾️ Over 29,000 criminal arrests

◾️ Over 419 MILLION deadly fentanyl doses seized

◾️ Over 22,600 migrants bused to self-declared sanctuary citieshttps://t.co/tuR42N0ITv