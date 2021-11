Google Classroom se podrá utilizar sin tener internet

Sapna Chadha, Vice President, Marketing, Google India and SEA, takes us through new features on Google Classroom that will help students learn from anywhere, anytime 👩‍🏫 #GoogleForIndia.



➡️ https://t.co/hvMJWHsCMy.@GoogleForEdu @SappyChadha pic.twitter.com/w1WLJ0XYhp