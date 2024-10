Potente tormenta solar afectará a la Tierra desde hoy; ¿en qué estados se verán auroras boreales en México?

Lots of exciting solar activity lately! ☀️💥 What else are scientists expecting from the Sun?@NASA and @NWSSWPC invite media to a teleconference about the Sun’s activity and the progression of Solar Cycle 25 at 2pm ET on Tuesday, Oct. 15.



More: https://t.co/fYI6OOK6m8 pic.twitter.com/Ua2XWYpdjI