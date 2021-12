Deforestación en Amazonia brasileña cae 12%

The 2020 Deforestation Report by WWF shows the 24 largest deforestation fronts in the world.



Of these, 9 are in Latin America. Number 5 in that map is the Venezuelan Amazon Region



#ecocide#deforastation#ArcoMinerodelOrinoco#Venezuela



Source: https://t.co/QzZg4JtoKd pic.twitter.com/R3rLuNwDn6