En el Metro de Nueva York encuentran dos cadáveres

We're now running extremely limited ‌3‌ train service between ‌New Lots Av‌ and ‌Crown Hts-Utica Av‌.



‌3‌ trains to Manhattan run on the ‌New Lots Av‌-bound track between ‌New Lots Av‌ and ‌Sutter Av-Rutland Rd‌.