VIDEO: Así respondió Elon Musk a las empresas que retirarán publicidad de X

🚨 FULL VIDEO - ELON MUSK TO ADVERTISERS:



"GO F**K YOURSELF, DON'T ADVERTISE"



"WHAT THIS ADVERTISING BOYCOTT IS GONNA DO IS IT IS GOING TO KILL THE COMPANY (X)



AND THE WHOLE WORLD WILL KNOW THAT THOSE ADVERTISERS KILLED THE COMPANY, AND WE WILL DOCUMENT IT IN GREAT DETAIL."… https://t.co/ZKIi76Q7ao pic.twitter.com/lx9e7A7c7d