Rusia promete respuesta a bloqueo ferroviario de Lituania a Kaliningrado

🇱🇹#Lithuania is playing a dangerous game blocking transit (https://t.co/2zIsaiV6OO) from "mainland" Russia to #Kaliningrad region. Which can lead to a military solution of the problem by Russia.#SuwalkiGap #suwałki

More in our material - https://t.co/8Fch55d76j pic.twitter.com/g7fTcLXWGE