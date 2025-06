Así se ve el efecto Fujiwhara: Huracán “Barbara” y Tormenta “Cosme” desde el espacio

#Barbara has become the Eastern Pacific's first #hurricane of the 2025 season. @NOAA's #GOESWest🛰️ is tracking #HurricaneBarbara (red circle) as it spins very close to #TropicalStorm #Cosme, off the western coast of Mexico. #GOES18

Get the latest: https://t.co/yi6nrBgnTO pic.twitter.com/IRIANnOtdE