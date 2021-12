Volcán Cumbre Vieja de La Palma cumple 5 días de inactividad

#ErupciónLaPalma



The #CumbreVieja 🌋eruption could well be close to ending



The 6⃣3⃣rd Monitoring product (situation as of 17 Dec at 19:38 UTC) shows 1,241.1 ha covered by the lava flow (+3.8 ha in ~3 days) and no new🏠destroyed#EMSR546 pic.twitter.com/x4vdWpMhrt