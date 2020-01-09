¡De ensueño!: Así fue la historia de amor que hubo entre Meghan Markle y el Príncipe Harry de Reino Unido
Los duques de Sussex, el Príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle han tenido una gran historia desde el principio de su relación, por lo que aquí te dejamos cómo la iniciaron.
El día de hoy el matrimonio de Meghan Markle y el Príncipe Harry anunciaron que dejarán de ser parte de la familia real de Reino Unido, algo que ha causado cierto revuelo, pero no ha sido la primera vez, pues desde el inicio de su relación han destacado por su gran historia de amor.
Su historia sin duda ha sido como todo un guion de película, pues una famosa actriz conoció a un príncipe de realeza y nieto de la reina Isabell ll en una simple cita a ciegas que fue organizada por amigos cercanos en el mes de julio del 2016.
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What an incredibly special surprise the grassroots led #globalsussexbabyshower was last Sunday! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are immensely grateful for the outpouring of love and support in anticipation of the birth of their first child. In lieu of sending gifts, the couple have long planned to encourage members of the public to make donations to select charities for children and parents in need. If you already made a donation, the couple send you their greatest thanks. If you are thinking about it, they ask that you kindly consider the following organisations they’ve selected, which we will highlight here over the next few days: @thelunchboxfund @littlevillagehq @wellchild @baby2baby The Duke and Duchess remain appreciative for your warm wishes and kindness during this especially happy time in their lives! Thank you for sharing the love ❤️
En las declaraciones que ambos han dado durante este tiempo, resaltan que su relación avanzó muy rápido, pues una vez que se conocieron volvieron a salir al día siguiente y así hasta que al año y medio anunciaron de manera formal su compromiso.
Durante su relación poco importó la larga distancia que los separaba, pues Meghan vivía en Toronto con su familia, mientras que Harry tenía estar en su natal Reino Unido para atender los compromisos reales que tenía, sin embargo, de manera frecuente realizaban viajes para poder verse y tener citas como cualquier otro noviazgo.
En lo que disfrutaban de su relación dejaron ver ciertas pistas para los medios, por lo que de forma inmediata se acapararon del ojo público. Ante esto, la página oficial de la familia real mandó un comunicado en el que pedían respeto para la novia del Príncipe, pues había sido atacada por medios.
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Today, we are excited to be able to announce details for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s upcoming tour to Africa! 🇿🇦🇧🇼🇦🇴🇲🇼 • In just two weeks, Their Royal Highnesses will embark on this official tour focusing on community, grassroots leadership, women’s and girls’ rights, mental health, HIV/AIDS and the environment. This programme has been many months in the making, and The Duke and Duchess are eager to focus their energies on the great work being done in Southern Africa. From meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu to joining ‘Waves for Change’ on Monwabisi Beach, the South Africa programme will be educational and inspiring. The Duke is especially proud to continue the legacy left by his mother with her work in Angola as he joins Halo Trust again in an effort to rid the world of landmines. HRH will also travel to Malawi where he will check in on the British Army’s partnership with African Parks and will be working on the ground supporting local communities. The Duke is particularly proud to be able to deliver an exciting new initiative, a Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy three-country partnership which he designed and consulted with Governments in Namibia, Botswana and Angola to protect forest and wildlife corridors around the Okavango Delta. The Duchess will be working with local organisations to promote women and girls’ health and education, entrepreneurship and leadership. With such a textured culture and history, Their Royal Highnesses are grateful for the opportunity to connect with those on the ground in Southern Africa and to be inspired by the work being done and learn how they can be better supported. As President and Vice President of The Queens Commonwealth Trust and The Duke’s role as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador, The Duke and Duchess cannot wait to meet with young leaders mobilising change and adding to the beauty of these Commonwealth countries 🇿🇦🇧🇼🇦🇴🇲🇼 • “We look forward to seeing you soon!” • Photo ©️ PA images / Tim Graham - Getty Images / @Sentebale /@AfricanParksNetwork / @YouthAlert
Después de un tiempo, hubo un momento impactante dentro de su historia de amor, el primer beso frente a las cámaras, el cual se dio mientras se disfrutaban de un partido de polo del Audi Polo Challenge. Después hubo otra situación significante, la cual se dio cuando la exactriz dio una entrevista y anunció de manera abierta su romance con hijo de Diana de Gales.
El tiempo pasó y finalmente Meghan se presentó en el Palacio de Buckingham para conocer de formalmente a la principal figura de la familia real: la Reina Isabel ll. La cita se dio a las cinco de la tarde para tomar juntos la hora del té y compartir una plática de una hora.
Y, finalmente, llegó el momento perfecto para dar el gran paso y comprometerse en el mes de noviembre del 2017, un anunció que dio el Príncipe Carlos, padre del Príncipe Harry, en el que también dio detalles sobre la vida que la pareja llevaría a un futuro.
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Today The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share their first public moment as a family. They are so incredibly grateful for the warm wishes and support they’ve received from everyone around the world, since welcoming their son two days ago. Photo cred: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal
De forma inmediata, Meghan se ganó el cariño de los ciudadanos de Inglaterra y todos la buscaban para, por lo menos, tomarse algunas fotografías. Finalmente, el 19 de mayo del 2018 contrajeron nupcias y el año pasado disfrutaron de la llegada de su primer bebé.
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On this day, two years ago: 27th of November 2017, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced the news of their engagement, later becoming Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! They have since celebrated their wedding anniversary and welcomed their son, Archie, into the world ❤️ • Photo © PA / Alexi Lubomirski / Chris Allerton © SussexRoyal
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