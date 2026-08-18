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OFICIAL: Lista completa de nominados a los premios VMAs, desde Bad Bunny hasta BTS y Lady Gaga

¡Ya están aquí los VMAs 2026! En la lista de nominados encontrarás nombres de artistas de lujo que van desde Madonna, pasando por Bad Bunny y Shakira, hasta BTS.

OFICIAL Lista completa de nominados a los premios VMAs, desde Bad Bunny hasta BTS y Lady Gaga.jpg
|Getty Images/Getty Images/Mezcalent

Escrito por: Matías Mena

Llegó el momento de conocer a todos los nominados oficiales de los MTV Video Music Awards 2026. La lista oficial fue revelada este martes 18 de agosto y ha sorprendido a todos que Madonna lidere con 11 menciones, seguida por Taylor Swift con nueve, mientras Ariana Grande y Sabrina Carpenter consiguieron siete cada una. Sin duda, este es un enorme triunfo para las intérpretes femeninas que demuestran poco a poco que ellas dominan la escena.

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Pero eso no es todo; entre los nombres que más llaman la atención también se encuentran grandes como BTS, Bad Bunny, Shakira, Lady Gaga, BLACKPINK y LISA.

VMAs 2026: Lista completa de nominados a los MTV Video Music Awards 2026

Esta es la lista completa de artistas que oficialmente están nominados a los MTV Video Music Awards 2026.

Video del Año

  • Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me” – Republic Records
  • Bruno Mars – “I Just Might” – Atlantic Records
  • GENER8ION – “STORM” starring Yung Lean – Iconoclast Music
  • Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records
  • Sabrina Carpenter – “Tears”- Island
  • Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia” – Republic Records

Artista del Año

  • Ariana Grande – Republic Records
  • Bruno Mars – Atlantic Records
  • Madonna – Warner Records
  • Morgan Wallen – Big Loud/Mercury Records
  • Sabrina Carpenter – Island
  • Taylor Swift – Republic Records

Canción del Año

  • BTS – “Swim” – BIGHIT MUSIC
  • Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas” – Columbia Records
  • HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI – “Golden” – Republic Records/Visva Records
  • Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter – “Bring Your Love” – Warner Records
  • Olivia Dean – “Man I Need” – Island
  • PinkPantheress + Zara Larsson – “Stateside” – Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records
  • RAYE – “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!” – Human Re Sources

Mejor Artista Nuevo

  • Bella Kay – Atlantic Records
  • CORTIS – BIGHIT MUSIC
  • Magnus Ferrell -Visva Records/Republic Records
  • Malcolm Todd – Columbia Records
  • Myles Smith – RCA Records
  • Sienna Spiro – Capitol Records
  • Stella Lefty – Sandlot/Atlantic Outpost

Mejor Colaboración

  • Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T, Malice – “Chains & Whips” – Roc Nation Distribution
  • French Montana x Max B – “Ever Since U Left Me” – Coke Boys Records
  • Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter – “Bring Your Love” – Warner Records
  • PinkPantheress + Zara Larsson – “Stateside” – Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records
  • Shakira & Burna Boy – “Dai Dai” – Sony Music US Latin
  • Teyana Taylor & Lucky Daye – “Hard Part” – Def Jam Recordings

Mejor Pop

  • Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me” – Republic Records
  • Charli xcx – “SS26” – Atlantic Records
  • LISA – “Dream” feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi – Lloud Co./RCA Records
  • Olivia Rodrigo – “drop dead” – Geffen Records
  • Sabrina Carpenter – “House Tour” – Island
  • Tate McRae – “Nobody’s Girl” – RCA Records
  • Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia” – Republic Records

Mejor Hip-Hop

  • Cardi B feat. Kehlani – “Safe” – Atlantic Records
  • Don Toliver – “E85” – Cactus Jack/ Atlantic Records
  • Drake – “Janice STFU” – OVO/Republic Records
  • Megan Thee Stallion – “LOVER GIRL” – Hot Girl Productions
  • Travis Scott – “DUMBO” – Cactus Jack/Epic Records
  • Tyler, The Creator- “SUGAR ON MY TONGUE” – Columbia Records

Mejor R&B

  • Bruno Mars – “I Just Might” – Atlantic Records
  • Chris Brown – “It Depends/Obvious” – RCA Records
  • Dave & Tems – “Raindance” – Neighbourhood Recordings/Capitol Records
  • Justin Bieber – “YUKON” – Def Jam Recordings
  • Kehlani – “Folded” – Atlantic Records
  • Mariah the Scientist & Kali Uchis – “Is It a Crime” – Epic Records

Mejor Alternativo

  • Geese – “Taxes” – Partisan Records/Play It Again Sam
  • mgk & Fred Durst – “FIX UR FACE” – EST 19XX LLC/Interscope Records
  • Noah Kahan – “The Great Divide” – Mercury Records
  • Olivia Rodrigo – “the cure” – Geffen Records
  • SOMBR – “Homewrecker” – SMB Music/Warner Records
  • Tame Impala – “Dracula” – Columbia Records
  • twenty one pilots – “Drag Path” – Fueled By Ramen

Mejor Dance

  • Bebe Rexha & Faithless – “New Religion” – Bebe Rexha Music LLC/EMPIRE
  • Harry Styles – “Aperture” – Columbia Records
  • Lady Gaga & Doechii – “RUNAWAY” – Lil Monsters/Top Dawg Entertainment/Interscope Records/Capitol Records
  • Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records
  • PinkPantheress + Zara Larsson – “Stateside” – Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records
  • Slayyyter – “DANCE…” – RECORDS/Columbia Records
  • Tate McRae – “Nobody’s Girl” – RCA Records

Mejor Latin

  • Anitta & Shakira – “Choka Choka” – Republic Records/UMLE
  • Bad Bunny – “NUEVAYoL” – Rimas Entertainment
  • Fuerza Regida – “TU SANCHO” – Rancho Humilde/Street Mob Records/Sony Music US Latin
  • KAROL G – “Papasito” – Bichota Records/Interscope Records
  • Rosalía ft. Yahritza Y Su Esencia – “La Perla” – Columbia Records
  • Ryan Castro, Kapo & GANGSTA – “LA VILLA” – AWOO Corp./ Sony Music US Latin
  • Shakira & Burna Boy – “Dai Dai” – Sony Music US Latin

Mejor K-Pop

  • BLACKPINK – “JUMP” – YG Entertainment
  • BTS – “SWIM” – BIGHIT MUSIC
  • CORTIS – “REDRED” – BIGHIT MUSIC
  • KATSEYE – “PINKY UP” – HYBE x Geffen Records
  • LE SSERAFIM (feat. j-hope of BTS) – “SPAGHETTI” – SOURCE MUSIC
  • LISA – “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi” – Lloud Co./ RCA Records

Mejor Country

  • Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas” – Columbia Records
  • Kacey Musgraves – “Dry Spell” – Lost Highway/Interscope Records
  • Lainey Wilson – “Somewhere Over Laredo” – Broken Bow Records
  • Luke Combs – “Back in the Saddle” – Columbia Nashville
  • Shaboozey – “Cowgirl” – American Dogwood/EMPIRE
  • Stella Lefty – “Boston” – Sandlot/Atlantic Outpost
  • Tucker Wetmore – “Brunette” – Back Blocks Music/Mercury Records

Categorías técnicas de los VMAs 2026

Mejor Dirección

  • Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me” – Republic Records
  • Bruno Mars – “I Just Might” – Atlantic Records
  • GENER8ION – “STORM starring Yung Lean” – Iconoclast Music
  • Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records
  • Sabrina Carpenter – “House Tour”- Island
  • Taylor Swift – “Opalite” – Republic Records

Mejor Dirección de Arte

  • Charli xcx – “SS26” – Atlantic Records
  • Lady Gaga & Doechii – “RUNAWAY” – Lil Monsters/Top Dawg Entertainment/Interscope Records/Capitol Records
  • Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records
  • PinkPantheress – “Stateside + Zara Larsson” – Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records
  • SOMBR – “My Body Isn’t Ready” – SMB Music/Warner Records
  • Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia” – Republic Records

Mejor Cinematografía

  • A$AP Rocky – “PUNK ROCKY” – A$AP Worldwide/RCA Records
  • Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me” – Republic Records
  • LISA – “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi” – Lloud Co./ RCA Records
  • Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records
  • Shaboozey – “Cowgirl” – American Dogwood/EMPIRE
  • Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia” – Republic Records

Mejor Edición

  • Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me” – Republic Records
  • Bruno Mars – “I Just Might” – Atlantic Records
  • LISA – “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi” – Lloud Co./ RCA Records
  • Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records
  • Sabrina Carpenter – “House Tour”- Island
  • Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia” – Republic Records

Mejor coreografía

  • GENER8ION – “STORM starring Yung Lean” – Iconoclast Music
  • Harry Styles – “Dance No More” – Columbia Records
  • KATSEYE – “PINKY UP” – HYBE x Geffen Records
  • Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records
  • Tate McRae – “Nobody’s Girl” – RCA Records
  • Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia” – Republic Records

Mejores Efectos Visuales

  • Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me” – Republic Records
  • JISOO X ZAYN – “Eyes Closed” – Warner Records
  • Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records
  • PinkPantheress – “Stateside + Zara Larsson” – Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records
  • RAYE ft. Hans Zimmer – “Click Clack Symphony.” – Human Re Sources
  • Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia” – Republic Records

¿Cuándo se llevarán a cabo los VMAs?

Si quieres conocer a los ganadores de cada una de las categorías, no te olvides de que la ceremonia se llevará a cabo el 27 de septiembre en Los Ángeles.

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