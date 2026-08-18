OFICIAL: Lista completa de nominados a los premios VMAs, desde Bad Bunny hasta BTS y Lady Gaga
¡Ya están aquí los VMAs 2026! En la lista de nominados encontrarás nombres de artistas de lujo que van desde Madonna, pasando por Bad Bunny y Shakira, hasta BTS.
Llegó el momento de conocer a todos los nominados oficiales de los MTV Video Music Awards 2026. La lista oficial fue revelada este martes 18 de agosto y ha sorprendido a todos que Madonna lidere con 11 menciones, seguida por Taylor Swift con nueve, mientras Ariana Grande y Sabrina Carpenter consiguieron siete cada una. Sin duda, este es un enorme triunfo para las intérpretes femeninas que demuestran poco a poco que ellas dominan la escena.
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Pero eso no es todo; entre los nombres que más llaman la atención también se encuentran grandes como BTS, Bad Bunny, Shakira, Lady Gaga, BLACKPINK y LISA.
VMAs 2026: Lista completa de nominados a los MTV Video Music Awards 2026
Esta es la lista completa de artistas que oficialmente están nominados a los MTV Video Music Awards 2026.
Video del Año
- Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me” – Republic Records
- Bruno Mars – “I Just Might” – Atlantic Records
- GENER8ION – “STORM” starring Yung Lean – Iconoclast Music
- Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Tears”- Island
- Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia” – Republic Records
Artista del Año
- Ariana Grande – Republic Records
- Bruno Mars – Atlantic Records
- Madonna – Warner Records
- Morgan Wallen – Big Loud/Mercury Records
- Sabrina Carpenter – Island
- Taylor Swift – Republic Records
Canción del Año
- BTS – “Swim” – BIGHIT MUSIC
- Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas” – Columbia Records
- HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI – “Golden” – Republic Records/Visva Records
- Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter – “Bring Your Love” – Warner Records
- Olivia Dean – “Man I Need” – Island
- PinkPantheress + Zara Larsson – “Stateside” – Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records
- RAYE – “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!” – Human Re Sources
Mejor Artista Nuevo
- Bella Kay – Atlantic Records
- CORTIS – BIGHIT MUSIC
- Magnus Ferrell -Visva Records/Republic Records
- Malcolm Todd – Columbia Records
- Myles Smith – RCA Records
- Sienna Spiro – Capitol Records
- Stella Lefty – Sandlot/Atlantic Outpost
Mejor Colaboración
- Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T, Malice – “Chains & Whips” – Roc Nation Distribution
- French Montana x Max B – “Ever Since U Left Me” – Coke Boys Records
- Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter – “Bring Your Love” – Warner Records
- PinkPantheress + Zara Larsson – “Stateside” – Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records
- Shakira & Burna Boy – “Dai Dai” – Sony Music US Latin
- Teyana Taylor & Lucky Daye – “Hard Part” – Def Jam Recordings
Mejor Pop
- Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me” – Republic Records
- Charli xcx – “SS26” – Atlantic Records
- LISA – “Dream” feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi – Lloud Co./RCA Records
- Olivia Rodrigo – “drop dead” – Geffen Records
- Sabrina Carpenter – “House Tour” – Island
- Tate McRae – “Nobody’s Girl” – RCA Records
- Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia” – Republic Records
Mejor Hip-Hop
- Cardi B feat. Kehlani – “Safe” – Atlantic Records
- Don Toliver – “E85” – Cactus Jack/ Atlantic Records
- Drake – “Janice STFU” – OVO/Republic Records
- Megan Thee Stallion – “LOVER GIRL” – Hot Girl Productions
- Travis Scott – “DUMBO” – Cactus Jack/Epic Records
- Tyler, The Creator- “SUGAR ON MY TONGUE” – Columbia Records
Mejor R&B
- Bruno Mars – “I Just Might” – Atlantic Records
- Chris Brown – “It Depends/Obvious” – RCA Records
- Dave & Tems – “Raindance” – Neighbourhood Recordings/Capitol Records
- Justin Bieber – “YUKON” – Def Jam Recordings
- Kehlani – “Folded” – Atlantic Records
- Mariah the Scientist & Kali Uchis – “Is It a Crime” – Epic Records
Mejor Alternativo
- Geese – “Taxes” – Partisan Records/Play It Again Sam
- mgk & Fred Durst – “FIX UR FACE” – EST 19XX LLC/Interscope Records
- Noah Kahan – “The Great Divide” – Mercury Records
- Olivia Rodrigo – “the cure” – Geffen Records
- SOMBR – “Homewrecker” – SMB Music/Warner Records
- Tame Impala – “Dracula” – Columbia Records
- twenty one pilots – “Drag Path” – Fueled By Ramen
Mejor Dance
- Bebe Rexha & Faithless – “New Religion” – Bebe Rexha Music LLC/EMPIRE
- Harry Styles – “Aperture” – Columbia Records
- Lady Gaga & Doechii – “RUNAWAY” – Lil Monsters/Top Dawg Entertainment/Interscope Records/Capitol Records
- Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records
- PinkPantheress + Zara Larsson – “Stateside” – Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records
- Slayyyter – “DANCE…” – RECORDS/Columbia Records
- Tate McRae – “Nobody’s Girl” – RCA Records
Mejor Latin
- Anitta & Shakira – “Choka Choka” – Republic Records/UMLE
- Bad Bunny – “NUEVAYoL” – Rimas Entertainment
- Fuerza Regida – “TU SANCHO” – Rancho Humilde/Street Mob Records/Sony Music US Latin
- KAROL G – “Papasito” – Bichota Records/Interscope Records
- Rosalía ft. Yahritza Y Su Esencia – “La Perla” – Columbia Records
- Ryan Castro, Kapo & GANGSTA – “LA VILLA” – AWOO Corp./ Sony Music US Latin
- Shakira & Burna Boy – “Dai Dai” – Sony Music US Latin
Mejor K-Pop
- BLACKPINK – “JUMP” – YG Entertainment
- BTS – “SWIM” – BIGHIT MUSIC
- CORTIS – “REDRED” – BIGHIT MUSIC
- KATSEYE – “PINKY UP” – HYBE x Geffen Records
- LE SSERAFIM (feat. j-hope of BTS) – “SPAGHETTI” – SOURCE MUSIC
- LISA – “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi” – Lloud Co./ RCA Records
Mejor Country
- Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas” – Columbia Records
- Kacey Musgraves – “Dry Spell” – Lost Highway/Interscope Records
- Lainey Wilson – “Somewhere Over Laredo” – Broken Bow Records
- Luke Combs – “Back in the Saddle” – Columbia Nashville
- Shaboozey – “Cowgirl” – American Dogwood/EMPIRE
- Stella Lefty – “Boston” – Sandlot/Atlantic Outpost
- Tucker Wetmore – “Brunette” – Back Blocks Music/Mercury Records
Categorías técnicas de los VMAs 2026
Mejor Dirección
- Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me” – Republic Records
- Bruno Mars – “I Just Might” – Atlantic Records
- GENER8ION – “STORM starring Yung Lean” – Iconoclast Music
- Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records
- Sabrina Carpenter – “House Tour”- Island
- Taylor Swift – “Opalite” – Republic Records
Mejor Dirección de Arte
- Charli xcx – “SS26” – Atlantic Records
- Lady Gaga & Doechii – “RUNAWAY” – Lil Monsters/Top Dawg Entertainment/Interscope Records/Capitol Records
- Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records
- PinkPantheress – “Stateside + Zara Larsson” – Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records
- SOMBR – “My Body Isn’t Ready” – SMB Music/Warner Records
- Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia” – Republic Records
Mejor Cinematografía
- A$AP Rocky – “PUNK ROCKY” – A$AP Worldwide/RCA Records
- Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me” – Republic Records
- LISA – “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi” – Lloud Co./ RCA Records
- Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records
- Shaboozey – “Cowgirl” – American Dogwood/EMPIRE
- Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia” – Republic Records
Mejor Edición
- Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me” – Republic Records
- Bruno Mars – “I Just Might” – Atlantic Records
- LISA – “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi” – Lloud Co./ RCA Records
- Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records
- Sabrina Carpenter – “House Tour”- Island
- Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia” – Republic Records
Mejor coreografía
- GENER8ION – “STORM starring Yung Lean” – Iconoclast Music
- Harry Styles – “Dance No More” – Columbia Records
- KATSEYE – “PINKY UP” – HYBE x Geffen Records
- Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records
- Tate McRae – “Nobody’s Girl” – RCA Records
- Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia” – Republic Records
Mejores Efectos Visuales
- Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me” – Republic Records
- JISOO X ZAYN – “Eyes Closed” – Warner Records
- Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records
- PinkPantheress – “Stateside + Zara Larsson” – Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records
- RAYE ft. Hans Zimmer – “Click Clack Symphony.” – Human Re Sources
- Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia” – Republic Records
¿Cuándo se llevarán a cabo los VMAs?
Si quieres conocer a los ganadores de cada una de las categorías, no te olvides de que la ceremonia se llevará a cabo el 27 de septiembre en Los Ángeles.