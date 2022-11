Imran Khan, exprimer ministro de Pakistán, herido de bala en atentado

Imran Khan said at #RahimYarKhanJalsa



"Four people behind closed doors have decided to assassinate me.

The plan is still in play."



They're going to blame it on fanaticism.



"I worry for freedom of 🇵🇰 more than my own life."



This is what happened today.#حقیقی_آزادی_لانگ_مارچ pic.twitter.com/gCmhekiRXG