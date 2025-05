La apuesta de Trump: Anuncia negociación con Putin y Zelenski para acabar la guerra en Ucrania

( @realDonaldTrump - Truth Social Post )

( Donald J. Trump - May 17, 2025, 10:58 AM ET )



I WILL BE SPEAKING, BY TELEPHONE, TO PRESIDENT VLADIMIR PUTIN OF RUSSIA ON MONDAY, AT 10:00 A.M. THE SUBJECTS OF THE CALL WILL BE, STOPPING THE “BLOODBATH” THAT IS KILLING, ON AVERAGE, MORE… pic.twitter.com/G7xHtHoGKh