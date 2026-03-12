7 nuevo

Oscar 2026: Lista completa y DEFINITIVA de nominados para los 98 premios de la Academia, previo a la ceremonia de premiación

La ceremonia de premios a los Oscar 2026 está por llegar, y te recordamos la lista completa, oficial y definitiva de todos los nominados a todas las categorías de La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas.

Escrito por: Gabriela Reyes

La ceremonia de premios Oscar 2026 en su edición 98 se llevará a cabo en el mítico Dobly Theatre el próximo 15 de marzo del 2026, y si aún no conoces a las películas, actores y actrices que están nominados este año aquí te dejamos la lista completa y definitiva de los títulos que compiten por la estatuilla dorada.

Lista de nominados a los Oscar 2026

El pasado 22 de enero del 2026 se dio el anuncio oficial de todas las películas que compiten en la edición 98 a los premios Oscar 2026. Esta es la lista oficial de los nominados a las 24 categorías.

Mejor Película

Mejor Actor

  • Timothée Chalamet por Marty Supreme
  • Leonardo DiCaprio por One Battle After Another
  • Ethan Hawke por Blue Moon
  • Michael B. Jordan por Sinners
  • Wagner Moura por The Secret Agent

Mejor Actriz

  • Jessie Buckley por Hamnet
  • Rose Byrne por If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
  • Kate Hudson por Song Sung Blue
  • Renate Rinsve por Sentimental Value
  • Emma Stone por Bugonia

Mejor Actor de Reparto

  • Elle Fanning por Sentimental Value
  • Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas por Sentimental Value
  • Amy Madigan por Weapons
  • Wunmi Mosaky por Sinners
  • Teyana Taylor por One Battle After Another

Mejor Actor de Reparto

  • Benicio del Toro por One Battle After Another
  • Jacob Elordi por Frankenstein
  • Delroy Lindo por Sinners
  • Sean Penn por One Battle After Another
  • Stellan Skarsgard por Sentimental Value

Mejor Director

  • Chloé Zhao por Hamnet
  • Josh Safdie por Marty Supreme
  • Paul Thomas Anderson por One Battle After Another
  • Ryan Coogler por Sinners
  • Joachim Trier por Sentimental Value

Mejor Guion Original

  • Blue Moon por Robert Kaplow
  • It Was Just an Accident por Jafar Panahi
  • Marty Supreme por Ronald Bronstein y Josh Sadfie
  • Sentimental Value por Joachim Trier y Eskil Vogt
  • Sinners por Ryan Coogler

Mejor Guion Adaptado

  • Will Tracy por Bugonia
  • Guillermo del Toro por Frankenstein
  • Maggie O'Farrell y Chloé Zhao por Hamnet
  • Paul Thomas Anderson por One Battle After Another
  • Clint Bentley y Greg Kwedar por Train Dreams

Mejor Elenco

  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle after Another
  • The Secret Agent
  • Sinners

Mejor Película Extranjera

  • El agente secreto (Brasil)
  • Un simple accidente (Francia)
  • Valor sentimental (Noruega)
  • Sirât (España)
  • La voz de Hind Rajab (Túnez)

Mejor Película Animada

  • Arco
  • Elio
  • K-Pop Demon Hunters
  • Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
  • Zootopia 2

Mejor Cortometraje Animado

  • All the Empty Rooms
  • Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
  • Children No More: “Were and Are Gone
  • The Devil Is Busy
  • Perfectly a Strangeness

Mejor Documental Corto

  • Butterfly
  • Forevergreen
  • The Girl Who Cried Pearls
  • Retirement Plan
  • The Three Sisters

Mejor Documental Largo

  • The Alabama Solution
  • Come See Me in the Good Light
  • Cutting through Rocks
  • Mr. Nobody against Putin
  • The Perfect Neighbor

Mejor Cortometraje Live Action

  • Butcher’s Stain
  • A Friend of Dorothy
  • Jane Austen’s Period Drama
  • The Singers
  • Two People Exchanging Saliva

Mejor Música (Banda Sonora Original)

  • Bugonia
  • Frankenstein
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners
  • Hamnet

Mejor Canción Original

  • “Dear Me”, de Diane Warren: Relentless
  • “Golden”, de K-Pop Demon Hunters
  • “I Lied To You”, de Sinners
  • “Sweet Dreams Of Joy”, de Viva Verdi!
  • “Train Dreams”, de Train Dreams

Mejor Sonido

  • F1
  • Frankenstein
  • One Battle after Another
  • Sinners
  • Sirât

Mejor Fotografía

  • Frankenstein
  • One Battle After Another
  • Marty Supreme
  • Sinners
  • Train Dreams

Mejor Edición

  • Andy Jurgensen por One Battle After Another
  • Michael P. Shawver por Sinners
  • Ronald Bronstein y Josh Safdie por Marty Supreme
  • Olivier Bugge Coutté por Sentimental Value

Mejores Efectos Visuales

  • Avatar: Fire and Ash
  • F1
  • Jurassic World Rebirth
  • The Lost Bus
  • Sinners

Mejor Diseño de Vestuario

  • Avatar: Fire And Ash
  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • Sinners

Mejor Diseño de Producción

  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • Sinners
  • One Battle After Another

Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado

  • Frankenstein
  • Kokuho
  • Sinners
  • The Smashing Machine
  • The Ugly Stepsister

¿Cuándo, dónde y a qué hora ver los Premios Oscar 2026 desde México?

Los Premios Oscar podrás verlos totalmente gratis y en vivo a través de la pantalla de Azteca 7 y nuestro sitio web. Además tendremos una cobertura exclusiva para que no te pierdas ningún detalle:

  • 3:30 p.m. - Pre Show con Carlos Quirarte y Leslie Gallardo
  • 4:00 p.m. - Alfombra Roja
  • 5:00 p.m. - Ceremonia de Premios Oscar
  • Al terminar los Premios Oscar: Post Show con nuestros conductores desde Los Ángeles
