Oscar 2026: Lista completa y DEFINITIVA de nominados para los 98 premios de la Academia, previo a la ceremonia de premiación
La ceremonia de premios a los Oscar 2026 está por llegar, y te recordamos la lista completa, oficial y definitiva de todos los nominados a todas las categorías de La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas.
La ceremonia de premios Oscar 2026 en su edición 98 se llevará a cabo en el mítico Dobly Theatre el próximo 15 de marzo del 2026, y si aún no conoces a las películas, actores y actrices que están nominados este año aquí te dejamos la lista completa y definitiva de los títulos que compiten por la estatuilla dorada.
Lista de nominados a los Oscar 2026
El pasado 22 de enero del 2026 se dio el anuncio oficial de todas las películas que compiten en la edición 98 a los premios Oscar 2026. Esta es la lista oficial de los nominados a las 24 categorías.
Mejor Película
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- Frankenstein
- F1
- Sentimental Value
- Train Dreams
- Bugonia
- The Secret Agent
Mejor Actor
- Timothée Chalamet por Marty Supreme
- Leonardo DiCaprio por One Battle After Another
- Ethan Hawke por Blue Moon
- Michael B. Jordan por Sinners
- Wagner Moura por The Secret Agent
Mejor Actriz
- Jessie Buckley por Hamnet
- Rose Byrne por If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
- Kate Hudson por Song Sung Blue
- Renate Rinsve por Sentimental Value
- Emma Stone por Bugonia
Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Elle Fanning por Sentimental Value
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas por Sentimental Value
- Amy Madigan por Weapons
- Wunmi Mosaky por Sinners
- Teyana Taylor por One Battle After Another
Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Benicio del Toro por One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi por Frankenstein
- Delroy Lindo por Sinners
- Sean Penn por One Battle After Another
- Stellan Skarsgard por Sentimental Value
Mejor Director
- Chloé Zhao por Hamnet
- Josh Safdie por Marty Supreme
- Paul Thomas Anderson por One Battle After Another
- Ryan Coogler por Sinners
- Joachim Trier por Sentimental Value
Mejor Guion Original
- Blue Moon por Robert Kaplow
- It Was Just an Accident por Jafar Panahi
- Marty Supreme por Ronald Bronstein y Josh Sadfie
- Sentimental Value por Joachim Trier y Eskil Vogt
- Sinners por Ryan Coogler
Mejor Guion Adaptado
- Will Tracy por Bugonia
- Guillermo del Toro por Frankenstein
- Maggie O'Farrell y Chloé Zhao por Hamnet
- Paul Thomas Anderson por One Battle After Another
- Clint Bentley y Greg Kwedar por Train Dreams
Mejor Elenco
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle after Another
- The Secret Agent
- Sinners
Mejor Película Extranjera
- El agente secreto (Brasil)
- Un simple accidente (Francia)
- Valor sentimental (Noruega)
- Sirât (España)
- La voz de Hind Rajab (Túnez)
Mejor Película Animada
- Arco
- Elio
- K-Pop Demon Hunters
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
- Zootopia 2
Mejor Cortometraje Animado
- All the Empty Rooms
- Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
- Children No More: “Were and Are Gone
- The Devil Is Busy
- Perfectly a Strangeness
Mejor Documental Corto
- Butterfly
- Forevergreen
- The Girl Who Cried Pearls
- Retirement Plan
- The Three Sisters
Mejor Documental Largo
- The Alabama Solution
- Come See Me in the Good Light
- Cutting through Rocks
- Mr. Nobody against Putin
- The Perfect Neighbor
Mejor Cortometraje Live Action
- Butcher’s Stain
- A Friend of Dorothy
- Jane Austen’s Period Drama
- The Singers
- Two People Exchanging Saliva
Mejor Música (Banda Sonora Original)
- Bugonia
- Frankenstein
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Hamnet
Mejor Canción Original
- “Dear Me”, de Diane Warren: Relentless
- “Golden”, de K-Pop Demon Hunters
- “I Lied To You”, de Sinners
- “Sweet Dreams Of Joy”, de Viva Verdi!
- “Train Dreams”, de Train Dreams
Mejor Sonido
- F1
- Frankenstein
- One Battle after Another
- Sinners
- Sirât
Mejor Fotografía
- Frankenstein
- One Battle After Another
- Marty Supreme
- Sinners
- Train Dreams
Mejor Edición
- Andy Jurgensen por One Battle After Another
- Michael P. Shawver por Sinners
- Ronald Bronstein y Josh Safdie por Marty Supreme
- Olivier Bugge Coutté por Sentimental Value
Mejores Efectos Visuales
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- F1
- Jurassic World Rebirth
- The Lost Bus
- Sinners
Mejor Diseño de Vestuario
- Avatar: Fire And Ash
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- Sinners
Mejor Diseño de Producción
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- Sinners
- One Battle After Another
Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado
- Frankenstein
- Kokuho
- Sinners
- The Smashing Machine
- The Ugly Stepsister
¿Cuándo, dónde y a qué hora ver los Premios Oscar 2026 desde México?
Los Premios Oscar podrás verlos totalmente gratis y en vivo a través de la pantalla de Azteca 7 y nuestro sitio web. Además tendremos una cobertura exclusiva para que no te pierdas ningún detalle:
- 3:30 p.m. - Pre Show con Carlos Quirarte y Leslie Gallardo
- 4:00 p.m. - Alfombra Roja
- 5:00 p.m. - Ceremonia de Premios Oscar
- Al terminar los Premios Oscar: Post Show con nuestros conductores desde Los Ángeles