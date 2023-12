Lluvia de estrellas Gemínidas: ¿Cuál es la mejor hora para verla?

GEMINID METEOR SHOWER: Earth is entering a stream of debris from "rock comet" 3200 Phaethon. Last night, Dec 11-12, NASA cameras recorded 23 Geminid fireballs over the USA. Many more are coming. Forecasters expect the shower to peak on Dec. 13-14 with as many as 100 meteors/hour. pic.twitter.com/C9yB32OhlA