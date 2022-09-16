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FOTOS | Dicen que Ninel Conde, otra vez, se puso bótox, ¡estas serían las pruebas!

La llamada “Bombón Asesino” compartió un video donde su rostro aparece hinchado aparentemente por una manita de gato que se dio; usuarios le piden que ya pare.

Por: TV Azteca

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Ninel Conde de morado..jpg
Ninel Conde entre plumas..jpg
Exceso de bótox. (18).jpg
Exceso de bótox. (15).jpg
Exceso de bótox. (16).jpg
Exceso de bótox. (17).jpg
Ninel Conde de colores..jpg
Ninel Conde triunfando..jpg
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Ninel Conde (2).jpg
Ninel Conde (31).jpg
Ninel Conde (23).jpg
Ninel Conde (3).jpg
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Ninel Conde de morado..jpg
Ninel Conde entre plumas..jpg
Exceso de bótox. (18).jpg
Exceso de bótox. (15).jpg
Exceso de bótox. (16).jpg
Exceso de bótox. (17).jpg
Ninel Conde de colores..jpg
Ninel Conde triunfando..jpg
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Ninel Conde (31).jpg
Ninel Conde (23).jpg
Ninel Conde (3).jpg
Ninel Conde (4).jpg
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