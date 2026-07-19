BTS ENCIENDE el Medio Tiempo del Mundial 2026 con ‘Dynamite'; letra completa de la canción y traducción en español
BTS fue la cereza del pastel del Medio Tiempo de la Copa Mundial de la FIFATM 2026, y tal y como lo vimos en los videos filtrados de su ensayo cantaron ‘Dynamite’ una de sus más emblemáticas canciones.
BTS encendió el Medio Tiempo de la Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2026™, al presentarse en el Estadio Nueva York - Nueva Jersey, y es que hay que admitir que su presentación era una de las más esperadas de este momento histórico, pues no está de más recordar que es la primera vez que tenemos un show de entretiempo en una final de la copa más importante del futbol.
Con 'Dynamite' y en unos vestuarios en color rojo, blanco y negro, muy al estilo de los motociclistas, los idols surocoreanos se llevaron la tarde al presentarse justo después de Madonna, quien fue la encargada de abrir el show de medio tiempo.
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'Dynamite' letra completa de la canción de BTS
'Cause ah, ah, I'm in the stars tonight
So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight
Shoes on, get up in the morn'
Cup of milk, let's rock and roll
King Kong, kick the drum
Rolling on like a Rolling Stone
Sing song when I'm walking home
Jump up to the top, LeBron
Ding-dong, call me on my phone
Ice tea and a game of ping pong
This is gettin' heavy
Can you hear the bass boom? I'm ready (woo-ooh)
Life is sweet as honey
Yeah, this beat cha-ching like money
Disco overload
I'm into that, I'm good to go
I'm diamond, you know I glow up
Hey, so let's go
'Cause ah, ah, I'm in the stars tonight
So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight (hey)
Shining through the city with a little funk and soul
So I'ma light it up like dynamite, woah
Bring a friend, join the crowd
Whoever wanna come along
Word up, talk the talk
Just move like we off the wall
Day or night, the sky's alight
So we dance to the break of dawn
Ladies and gentlemen, I got the medicine
So you should keep ya eyes on the ball, huh
This is gettin' heavy
Can you hear the bass boom? I'm ready (woo-ooh)
Life is sweet as honey
Yeah, this beat cha-ching like money
Disco overload
I'm into that, I'm good to go
I'm diamond, you know I glow up
Let's go
'Cause ah, ah, I'm in the stars tonight
So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight (hey)
Shining through the city with a little funk and soul
So I'ma light it up like dynamite, woah
Dynanana-nanananana-nanana, life is dynamite
Dynanana-nanananana-nanana, life is dynamite
Shining through the city with a little funk and soul
So I'ma light it up like dynamite, woah
Dynanana-nananana, eh
Dynanana-nananana, eh
Dynanana-nananana, eh
Light it up like dynamite
Dynanana-nananana, eh
Dynanana-nananana, eh
Dynanana-nananana, eh
Light it up like dynamite
'Cause ah, ah, I'm in the stars tonight
So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight
Shining through the city with a little funk and soul
So I'ma light it up like dynamite
(This is, ah)
'Cause ah, ah, I'm in the stars tonight
So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight (ah)
Shining through the city with a little funk and soul
So I'ma light it up like dynamite, woah (light it up like dynamite)
Dynanana-nanananana-nanana, life is dynamite (life is dynamite)
Dynanana-nanananana-nanana, life is dynamite (oh-oh)
Shining through the city with a little funk and soul
So I'ma light it up like dynamite, woah
'Dynamite' letra completa de BTS en español
Porque estoy, estoy, estoy en las estrellas esta noche
Así que mírame traer el fuego y encender la noche
Ponte los zapatos, levántate por la mañana
Vaso de leche, vamos a rockear
King Kong, patea la batería
Rodando como una piedra rodante (Rolling Stone)
Canto una canción en mi camino a casa
Doy un salto hasta la cima, LeBron
Ding-dong, llámame a mi teléfono
Té helado y una partida de ping pong
Esto es un "heavy" (pesado) y a la vez un "fly" (ligero)
Grita "oh por Dios" así que hazme mirar al cielo
Tengo el diamante en mis manos, oh, para que brilles
Así que brilla en la ciudad, esta noche
¿Puedes oír el bajo? Boom, boom
Brilla en la ciudad con luces de neón
Y me dices que vamos por más
¡Oh, sí! Rompe el ritmo como si fuera la primera piedra
La vida es dulce como la miel
Sí, este ritmo me hace sentir tan bien
Porque estoy, estoy, estoy en las estrellas esta noche
Así que mírame traer el fuego y encender la noche (¡Brilla a través de la ciudad con una luz en la noche!)
Esto es pesado, sí, quédate de esta manera
Abre la luz, enciende la noche, vamos
¡Dy-na-na-na, na-na, na-na, vida es dinamita!
¡Dy-na-na-na, na-na, na-na, vida es dinamita!
Brilla a través de la ciudad con una luz en la noche
Vamos
¡Ay de nuevo!
Llévate a la luna, déjame jugar entre las estrellas
Sí, sé que puedo ser suficiente
A veces, cuando entro, parezco ser invisible (no me ven)
Pero oh, sí, me haré brillar esta noche
¿No ves que salto alto, sí?
Mira, a la luna, al cielo, eh
¡Sí, vamos a darle al rock and roll!
Mano sobre la mano, haz explotar esa radio
Muévete con los pies, sí, no te detengas
Consigue ese ritmo, déjalo caer, sí, hazlo explotar
¡Sube el volumen, hazlo vibrar, woah!
¿Puedes oír el bajo? Boom, boom
Brilla en la ciudad con luces de neón
Y me dices que vamos por más
¡Oh, sí! Rompe el ritmo como si fuera la primera piedra
La vida es dulce como la miel
Sí, este ritmo me hace sentir tan bien
Porque estoy, estoy, estoy en las estrellas esta noche
Así que mírame traer el fuego y encender la noche (¡Brilla a través de la ciudad con una luz en la noche!)
Esto es pesado, sí, quédate de esta manera
Abre la luz, enciende la noche, vamos
Dy-na-na-na, na-na, na-na, vida es dinamita
Dy-na-na-na, na-na, na-na, vida es dinamita
Brilla a través de la ciudad con una luz en la noche
Brilla, oh
¡Dy-na-na-na, na-na, na-na, vida es dinamita!
¡Dy-na-na-na, na-na, na-na, vida es dinamita!
Porque estoy, estoy, estoy en las estrellas esta noche
Así que mírame traer el fuego y enciende la noche (¡Brilla a través de la ciudad con una luz en la noche!)
Dy-na-na-na, na-na, na-na, vida es dinamita
Dy-na-na-na, na-na, na-na, vida es dinamita
Porque estoy, estoy, estoy en las estrellas esta noche
Así que mírame traer el fuego y enciende la noche
Dy-na-na-na, na-na, na-na, vida es dinamita