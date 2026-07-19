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BTS ENCIENDE el Medio Tiempo del Mundial 2026 con ‘Dynamite'; letra completa de la canción y traducción en español

BTS fue la cereza del pastel del Medio Tiempo de la Copa Mundial de la FIFATM 2026, y tal y como lo vimos en los videos filtrados de su ensayo cantaron ‘Dynamite’ una de sus más emblemáticas canciones.

BTS Mundial 2026
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JULY 19: Jungkook of BTS performs during the Topps Final Halftime Show the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)|Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Escrito por: Gabriela Reyes

BTS encendió el Medio Tiempo de la Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2026™, al presentarse en el Estadio Nueva York - Nueva Jersey, y es que hay que admitir que su presentación era una de las más esperadas de este momento histórico, pues no está de más recordar que es la primera vez que tenemos un show de entretiempo en una final de la copa más importante del futbol.

Con 'Dynamite' y en unos vestuarios en color rojo, blanco y negro, muy al estilo de los motociclistas, los idols surocoreanos se llevaron la tarde al presentarse justo después de Madonna, quien fue la encargada de abrir el show de medio tiempo.

Te puede interesar: Medio Tiempo con BTS, Madonna, Shakira y Justin Bieber EN VIVO

BTS
19 July 2026, United States, East Rutherford: Soccer, Men’s, 2026 World Cup, Final, Spain vs. Argentina, New York-New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford. The South Korean K-pop band BTS will perform during the halftime show at the World Cup final. PLEASE NOTE: In accordance with FIFA regulations, these images may be used exclusively for editorial purposes. Commercial use is prohibited. Furthermore, no video-like sequences may be created, and no alterations may be made to the image, whether in the foreground or background. Photo: Tom Weller/dpa (Photo by Tom Weller/picture alliance via Getty Images)|picture alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I

'Dynamite' letra completa de la canción de BTS

'Cause ah, ah, I'm in the stars tonight

So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight

Shoes on, get up in the morn'

Cup of milk, let's rock and roll

King Kong, kick the drum

Rolling on like a Rolling Stone

Sing song when I'm walking home

Jump up to the top, LeBron

Ding-dong, call me on my phone

Ice tea and a game of ping pong

This is gettin' heavy

Can you hear the bass boom? I'm ready (woo-ooh)

Life is sweet as honey

Yeah, this beat cha-ching like money

Disco overload

I'm into that, I'm good to go

I'm diamond, you know I glow up

Hey, so let's go

'Cause ah, ah, I'm in the stars tonight

So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight (hey)

Shining through the city with a little funk and soul

So I'ma light it up like dynamite, woah

Bring a friend, join the crowd

Whoever wanna come along

Word up, talk the talk

Just move like we off the wall

Day or night, the sky's alight

So we dance to the break of dawn

Ladies and gentlemen, I got the medicine

So you should keep ya eyes on the ball, huh

This is gettin' heavy

Can you hear the bass boom? I'm ready (woo-ooh)

Life is sweet as honey

Yeah, this beat cha-ching like money

Disco overload

I'm into that, I'm good to go

I'm diamond, you know I glow up

Let's go

'Cause ah, ah, I'm in the stars tonight

So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight (hey)

Shining through the city with a little funk and soul

So I'ma light it up like dynamite, woah

Dynanana-nanananana-nanana, life is dynamite

Dynanana-nanananana-nanana, life is dynamite

Shining through the city with a little funk and soul

So I'ma light it up like dynamite, woah

Dynanana-nananana, eh

Dynanana-nananana, eh

Dynanana-nananana, eh

Light it up like dynamite

Dynanana-nananana, eh

Dynanana-nananana, eh

Dynanana-nananana, eh

Light it up like dynamite

'Cause ah, ah, I'm in the stars tonight

So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight

Shining through the city with a little funk and soul

So I'ma light it up like dynamite

(This is, ah)

'Cause ah, ah, I'm in the stars tonight

So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight (ah)

Shining through the city with a little funk and soul

So I'ma light it up like dynamite, woah (light it up like dynamite)

Dynanana-nanananana-nanana, life is dynamite (life is dynamite)

Dynanana-nanananana-nanana, life is dynamite (oh-oh)

Shining through the city with a little funk and soul

So I'ma light it up like dynamite, woah

'Dynamite' letra completa de BTS en español

Porque estoy, estoy, estoy en las estrellas esta noche
Así que mírame traer el fuego y encender la noche

Ponte los zapatos, levántate por la mañana
Vaso de leche, vamos a rockear
King Kong, patea la batería
Rodando como una piedra rodante (Rolling Stone)
Canto una canción en mi camino a casa
Doy un salto hasta la cima, LeBron
Ding-dong, llámame a mi teléfono
Té helado y una partida de ping pong

Esto es un "heavy" (pesado) y a la vez un "fly" (ligero)
Grita "oh por Dios" así que hazme mirar al cielo
Tengo el diamante en mis manos, oh, para que brilles
Así que brilla en la ciudad, esta noche

¿Puedes oír el bajo? Boom, boom
Brilla en la ciudad con luces de neón
Y me dices que vamos por más
¡Oh, sí! Rompe el ritmo como si fuera la primera piedra
La vida es dulce como la miel
Sí, este ritmo me hace sentir tan bien

Porque estoy, estoy, estoy en las estrellas esta noche
Así que mírame traer el fuego y encender la noche (¡Brilla a través de la ciudad con una luz en la noche!)
Esto es pesado, sí, quédate de esta manera
Abre la luz, enciende la noche, vamos

¡Dy-na-na-na, na-na, na-na, vida es dinamita!
¡Dy-na-na-na, na-na, na-na, vida es dinamita!
Brilla a través de la ciudad con una luz en la noche
Vamos

¡Ay de nuevo!
Llévate a la luna, déjame jugar entre las estrellas
Sí, sé que puedo ser suficiente
A veces, cuando entro, parezco ser invisible (no me ven)
Pero oh, sí, me haré brillar esta noche
¿No ves que salto alto, sí?

Mira, a la luna, al cielo, eh
¡Sí, vamos a darle al rock and roll!
Mano sobre la mano, haz explotar esa radio
Muévete con los pies, sí, no te detengas
Consigue ese ritmo, déjalo caer, sí, hazlo explotar
¡Sube el volumen, hazlo vibrar, woah!

¿Puedes oír el bajo? Boom, boom
Brilla en la ciudad con luces de neón
Y me dices que vamos por más
¡Oh, sí! Rompe el ritmo como si fuera la primera piedra
La vida es dulce como la miel
Sí, este ritmo me hace sentir tan bien

Porque estoy, estoy, estoy en las estrellas esta noche
Así que mírame traer el fuego y encender la noche (¡Brilla a través de la ciudad con una luz en la noche!)
Esto es pesado, sí, quédate de esta manera
Abre la luz, enciende la noche, vamos

Dy-na-na-na, na-na, na-na, vida es dinamita
Dy-na-na-na, na-na, na-na, vida es dinamita
Brilla a través de la ciudad con una luz en la noche
Brilla, oh

¡Dy-na-na-na, na-na, na-na, vida es dinamita!
¡Dy-na-na-na, na-na, na-na, vida es dinamita!
Porque estoy, estoy, estoy en las estrellas esta noche
Así que mírame traer el fuego y enciende la noche (¡Brilla a través de la ciudad con una luz en la noche!)

Dy-na-na-na, na-na, na-na, vida es dinamita
Dy-na-na-na, na-na, na-na, vida es dinamita
Porque estoy, estoy, estoy en las estrellas esta noche
Así que mírame traer el fuego y enciende la noche
Dy-na-na-na, na-na, na-na, vida es dinamita

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