Mauricio Ochmann aclaró en qué estatus se encuentra su situación sentimental: “El corazón está en amor propio”.
Hace siete meses la pareja de actores Aislinn Derbez y Mauricio Ochmann sorprendieron a sus seguidores luego de confirmar su separación. Mau y Aislinn, que muchas veces fueron señalados por tener una relación de “ensueño”, llegaron al acuerdo de separarse de forma amistosa, aunque el quiebre fue muy mediático.
Ochmann se encuentra en la promoción de la película “Ahí te encargo”, cinta en la que comparte créditos con Esmeralda Pimentel, con quien se le relacionó sentimentalmente por parte de algunos seguidores que levantaron el rumor.
En entrevista con “Ventaneando” Mauricio fue cuestionado sobre si ya tiene una nueva relación sentimental, hecho que el intérprete negó. “Digamos que ahorita el corazón está en amor propio. Tiempo al tiempo”, puntualizó.
El actor nacido en Estados Unidos habló sobre la paternidad y cómo equilibra este rol entre sus dos hijas, pues Lorenza, de 16 años, es adolescente, y explicó que: “Hay mucha comunicación, platicamos de todo, y siento que lo más importante en esta etapa es la comprensión y que sepa que ahí está su papá y puede recurrir a mí”.
Al hablar de Kailani, la hija de dos años de edad que tiene con Aislinn Derbez, señaló: “Con la bebé estoy reaprendiendo muchísimas cosas (…) también estoy dándole el tiempo, el amor, y bueno, sí ha pasado por diferentes cambios por la separación, de repente ya no es una casa, ahora son dos. Entonces es toda esa etapa de irle explicando y la verdad es que yo feliz y agradecido con Ais porque hemos hecho muy buena mancuerna en esta etapa”.
Al ser cuestionado sobre si tuviese otro hijo Mauricio respondió: “Así déjalo, así estamos bien”, negando la posibilidad de convertirse en padre por tercera ocasión.
Mauricio y Aislinn comenzaron su relación cuando filmaban la película “A la mala”, dos años más tarde, en mayo del 2016, la pareja se casó en una ceremonia espiritual en Tepoztlán, Morelos.